Let's unite for victory in 2024 - Naa Koryor

Naa Korkor 21309 Naa Koryor Okunor

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

The Parliamentary Candidate elect for Awutu Senya East Constituency Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor has pleaded with supporters of the National Democratic Congress to remain calm as her victory is the victory for the party.

Naa Koryor in a statement revealed that there are no losers in the just ended internal contest rather the ultimate winner is Awutu Senya East NDC.

She added that winning the 2024 election is in the hands of the party and with the support and unity of all, the NDC is already victorious come 2024.

Phylis Naa Koryor Okunor extended her profound gratitude to all for a successful primaries.

She stated that Awutu Senya East Constituency must be free and that can only happen when the party support bases are united.

Below is the unedited statement

Immediate press release

I want to extend my profound gratitude to all chiefs, opinion leaders, constituency executives, former aspirants, ward Coordinators and their executives, our assembly members, delegates and all sympathizers for your massive support and endorsement yesterday.

I Naa Koryoo Okunor, believe there are no losers in this contest. Awutu Senya East NDC won at the end of the contest.

Winning 2024 is in our hands. And with you by my side in unity, we are already victorious come 2024. Congratulations to ASEC NDC. WE MADE IT.

I will plead that all supporters calm down. The victory is the victory of NDC and not Naa koryoo.

Awutu Senya East Constituency must be free and we can make it happen when we are united.

Want to congratulate all the aspirants for the hard work. All the feasible policies used in your campaign must be implemented.

Let all come together to make and build Awutu Senya East Constituency the constituency we so desire.

Congratulations once again to ASEC NDC.

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
