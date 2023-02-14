Let us know if ‘dumsor’ is back and stop the ‘preso predum’ - Angry residents of Gyaman North

File Photo

Residents in Gyaman North and South, including Brekum in the Bono Region, have appealed to the government to let them know if ‘dumsor’ is back.

According to the residents, the unannounced outages are affecting their businesses and livelihoods.



They, therefore, want authorities to inform them if ‘dumsor was back.



The aggrieved residents who spoke to Rainbow Radio’s Abdul Razak disclosed that authorities always attribute the outrages to faulty machines.

“Several residents told me that the unannounced outages had destroyed their electronics and other machines used for their activities. They want to know if ‘dumsor’ has returned. They want schedules so that they can plan for any outages. They also want authorities to be brave and declare whether or not ‘dumsor’ is back.”



Reporting on NyankontonMu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he stated that residents experience outages almost every week, and they [residents] are outraged.