'Life is a gift to be cherished' - Hanna Tetteh on helping ink Ethiopia peace deal

Hanna Tetteh, former Foreign Affairs Minister

Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hanna Tetteh, one-time Minister of Foreign Affairs was part of the high-profile team that mediated peace between Ethiopia's federal government and rebels in the northern Tigray region.

Talks ended in South Africa on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at African Union-led talks led by former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta and AU mediator, Olusegun Obasanjo, the former Nigerian president.

"Life is a gift to be cherished," Madam Tetteh, who is UN Under Secretary General & Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, was quoted to have said after the agreement was signed.

The deal was reached almost two years to the day that conflict broke out in Ethiopia's Tigray region, a permanent cessation of hostilities is signed between the two sides was hosted by the South African government.

Analysts are now keeping an eye on how the implementation phase of the deal will play out.

Hanna Tetteh has previously served at Special Rep of UN Chief at the UN Office to the AU - between 2019 and 2022. She was Foreign Minister under the John Dramani Mahama government that spanned Jan 2013 -Jan 2017.

