Losers should accept defeat, victory in 2024 is now the goal – NPP chair declares

File photo

Bismark Boateng, the Ayawaso Central Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, has urged unity among its members following the successful organization of its parliamentary primaries in constituencies with sitting members of parliament.

Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he noted that all those who lost in the primaries must honourably accept defeat, rally behind those who won, and support them towards victory in 2024.



He said that in every contest, there would certainly be winners and losers, hence the need for everyone to put behind them the outcome and be dedicated towards the victory of the NPP in 2024.



To those who won, he admonished them to be measured in their celebrations, call on those they defeated, and work with them in the interest of the NPP.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that the interest of the party was paramount and that victory in 2024 was the most important thing going forward.



Bismark Boateng added that the successful organisation of the primaries has proven that the party appreciates democracy and healthy contests.



To the party in the Greater Accra region, “we should bear in mind that breaking the 8-year jinx is not an easy thing. So as party executives, we should not be complacent. If you perceive the 2024 general elections as an easy journey, then you are deceiving yourself.

It is not an easy journey. But the hope we have in this journey is that we have finished our primaries and there is an understanding. We have gone into an election where nobody has complained of unfairness or the rigged process of cheating. That is what we have to be proud of.



"We have to be proud of ourselves for organising such credible, transparent, free, and fair elections. We should remain united because, when we are united, victory will be ours. If we are divided or allow division to creep into our party, we will be defeated in the 2024 general elections.



"I will encourage the leadership of the party in the Greater Accra region to embark on activities that can patch up the differences so that we will all remain united and win the elections. Our only opponent is the NDC. We have gone into internal elections, and we are done with it.



"All those who lost should accept defeat. To those who won, if possible, call those who lost, encourage them, and work with them towards the party’s victory. The party can also take up the challenge and call all those who contested, patch up any differences, and encourage those who lost to congratulate the winners.”



He went on to state that the party’s performance in the 2020 general elections was not the best and that if the party won the 2024 general elections, it would largely be dependent on the efforts and hard work of the Greater Accra Region.



“We did not perform well in 2020, and so we have to do our best in 2024. We have to appreciate our votes with the calibre of candidates we have elected,” he concluded.