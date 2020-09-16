General News

Madina MCE donates motorbikes, other logistics to NPP

MCE for Madina La Nkwantanang, Jennifer Dede Adjabeng

The MCE for Madina La Nkwantanang, Jennifer Dede Adjabeng has spiked up the NPP campaign in the Madina constituency with logistical support.

At the inauguration of the NPPs 2020 campaign team for Madina constituency, Mrs Jennifer donated motorbikes and other logistics worth thousands of cedis to the team to enhance the 2020 campaign.



Speaking at the inauguration, the MCE reiterated her commitment to making available all resources at her exposure to ensure the NPP maintained the madina seat. According to her, the Madina parliamentary seat was so dear to the party and therefore all efforts must be made to retain it.



She noted that, the constituency is strategically placed in the national capital but the neglect it faced in the hands of the NDC for many years made it look rural, but within three years the NPP has repositioned the constituency to where it belongs. Therefore it is an art of patriotism to ensure NPP maintains the seat.



The Madina constituency chairman of the NPP, Eric Nartey Yeboah popularly known as chairman Dollar on his part eulogized the MCE for her continued support for the NPP campaign. He noted that the MCE has operated an open door policy making herself available for party work when duty calls.

Recalling the the recent past voter registration exercise, Chairman dollar stated that Mrs Jennifer supported the party to conduct a smooth exercise. He noted that ‘ the MCE provided food and other support from her own resources.”



Chairman Dollar also indicated that Mrs Jennifer has since elected as the MCE shown she’s a mother, a move that has vindicated the confidence reposed in women by the president of Ghana.



According to chairman Dollar the excellence of Madam Jennifer as MCE is worth emulating by other women in position. ‘Her hard work, humility and passion must be emulated by other people occupying positions” he said.



He assured that the party in the constituency would work relentlessly to ensure victory for the party.

Source: Ibrahim Yusif, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.