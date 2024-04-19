Mahama Is ungrateful, he never dedicated any project to late Atta Mills - Koku Anyidoho

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho

Former Director of Communications and a deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has descended heavily on the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, describing his actions as the height of ingratitude following the non-acknowledgements to the late President John Evans Atta Mills, in the green book launched by the NDC government.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, the flag bearer of the opposition party NDC, has never credited any project in the memory of the late President Fiifi Atta Mills, adding that it was a clear indication of a lack of love for the late president.



The Mahama-led NDC government launched their Green Book in 2015 to indicate projects undertaken by the government in order for the public to know how effective and relevant they had been but Koku was of the view that, it is ungrateful people who do not recognise the great works done by their predecessors.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' hosted by Kwame Nkrumah 'Tikese' on Thursday, April 18, Koku Anyidoho mentioned that, since former President John Mahama came to power, he never named any project after his late boss.



"John Dramani came to power and stayed in power for his full term but never dedicated any project in the memory of the late John Fiifi Atta Mills. How can this be equated to love? It only means and shows that Mahama never loved John Evans Atta Mills and that is the truth," he said.



When asked by the host, Kwame Nkrumah, if he had any qualms with former President Mahama, Koku Anyidoho mentioned that, he does not hate the former President but will not relate to him cordially due to the treatment he gave to the late President, John Atta Mills.



Ejisu By-election

Speaking on the Ejisu by-election, Koku Anyidoho added that, he does not see the reason for the party's decision not to contest in the by-election.



According to him, the decision for the NDC not to contest in the by-election is floored.



"If you claim you will not contest the by-election because the alleged killer of the late MP has not been found, will you take part in the general elections if the said killer is not seen and arrested? How can you say such a thing when the autopsy report showed that, he died of a natural cause and not per the reportage of some people?’ he asked.



Mr. Anyidoho who revealed that he remains a card bearing member of the NDC opined that the leadership of the party ought to be consistent with their decisions.



