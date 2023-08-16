Mahama expresses concern over how a UK firm lost a contract for not paying bribes

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

The former president of Ghana and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has voiced his concerns over the negative experience encountered by a UK subsidiary company operating in Ghana.

This comes after the said company operating in Ghana was unwilling to pay bribes to some ministry officials to be awarded a contract to supply their products to health facilities.



He explained that because of their unwillingness to pay the bribes, they were not given the contract they needed to go ahead with their services.



Reacting to this, the former president, John Mahama, described the incident as unfortunate and unpleasant.



He said if he were the president, he would have met with these investors to discuss the immediate measure to keep their investments in the country.



“I was saddened to read the attached LinkedIn post about the unpleasant experience of a UK subsidiary company.

“I reckon in a circumstance like this, I would, as President, have wished to personally meet with this investor to find out more about their unfortunate experience and discuss immediate measures to keep their investment here in Ghana,” John Mahama said in a tweet.



The former president further emphasised the significance of prioritising such investors and their investments.



“As President, it is important to also prioritise the experiences of investors” he added.



I was saddened to read the attached LinkedIn post of the unpleasant experience of a UK subsidiary company. I reckon in a circumstance like this, I would, as President, have wished to personally meet with this investor to find out more about their unfortunate experience and… pic.twitter.com/TlDMKyXAvI — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) August 16, 2023

