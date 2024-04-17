Mahama has no moral right to contest 2024 elections - Salam Mustapha

National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has stated that John Dramani Mahama lacks the moral audacity to contest as president in the upcoming general elections.

According to him, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost all credibility during his last time in office and therefore should not have come back to contest again.



The NPP Youth Leader was speaking in a radio interview in the Ashanti Region as part of his National Youth Campaign Tour of the region, which started today April 17 and will end on April 20, 2024.



The tour aims to bring together the youth of the region to support the NPP government in breaking the 8-year political cycle by voting for the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Mr Salam stressed that Mr Mahama, in his last administration performed poorly in all aspects of the country and believes that he has no right to seek re-election.

He added that John Dramani Mahama should have paved the way for others in the NDC to contest instead of seeking another to lead the country.



The NPP Youth leader shot down comparisons between Mahama and Bawumia, noting that Bawumia's track record supersedes that of the NDC leader.



Mr Salam admonished Ghanaians to choose a leader who has the ability to effect changes in the lives of his people and Dr Bawumia has shown clearly he can be trusted.