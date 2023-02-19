Mahama is making empty promises - Moshake

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

A former executive of the Tema East constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has accused former President Mahama of using empty promises of juicy appointments to deceive gurus of the party.

In the latest of his writings on happenings in the party, Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, accused the former President of secretly enticing some leading figures of the party with ministerial appointments to win them over.



“It is not only Ministerial appointments, even the running mate position, Mr. Mahama is playing lotto with it by promising multiple people that he will make them running Mate,” Moshake wrote.



The accusation is the latest by Moshake who has been rubbing Mr. Mahama’s nose into his past mistakes which he says led to the NDC losing power twice in 2016 and 2020.



His write-up which is one in a series that he has been putting out since 2020 comes as the NDC slowly builds up toward a congress to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election.



Like all other salvos that Moshake has released, this one is bound to rub Mr. Mahama sore because of the facts that Moshake characteristically laces with his punches.

and the write-up is coming at a time that many in the NDC are tired of the Mahama brand and are looking for a fresh face to lead the NDC which has been under the Mahama influence since 2012.



The former constituency executive accuses Mr. Mahama of, “promising positions like confetti to NDC gurus just to win their favour for the upcoming presidential primary.”



However, he vows that, “no empty promise will yield the loyalties of anybody because every single person in the NDC knows how neglectful John Mahama is. We remember how Mahama snubbed NDC members and appointed strangers like Raymond Atuguba, Nayong Billy Joe Alhassan Azong and others when he became president.”



He called on, “all the executives that Mahama has promised the positions to reject his indecent proposal out of hand to show him he John Mahama cannot deceive any NDC guru with the promise of position.”



Meanwhile, Moshake has urged the party’s delegates to, “get with the wind of change and vote massively for Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to lead the party in 2024.”