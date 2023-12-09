Mahama’s 24-hour economy will be a game changer in Sagnarigu – Attah Issah

NDC Parliamentary candidate for Sagnarigu, Attah Issah

The NDC Parliamentary candidate for Sagnarigu, Attah Issah, has blamed the heightening unemployment in the country on the incompetence of the Akufo-Addo government.

The financial analyst who was speaking in an interview on TV XYZ noted that the government’s ‘One District One Factory’ policy was implemented poorly, leaving many districts without industries to help add value to their common raw materials in the country.



Issah said as a result of the government’s failure to fulfill that industrialization drive promise, the unemployment rate has skyrocketed in the past seven years under the NPP administration.



For instance, he indicated that his constituency–Sagnarigu– in Tamale cannot boast of any factory to add value to the raw materials being harvested in the area.



“This government hasn’t created anything in my constituency that will recruit people,” he lamented.



Attah Issah made this observation while commenting on the feasibility of a pledge by the NDC’s flag bearer, John Mahama, to revive the country’s ailing financial architecture through a 24-hour way of doing business.

Describing it as a game changer that will thrive on industrialization, Attah Issah stated that the policy will create sustainable jobs in Sagnarigu for the people.



“This policy will be a stimulus package, that will invite businesses to sign up to.



Security will be available and then citizens will get jobs. We won’t have graduate unemployment in the third quarter alone to be 25%.”



“In my constituency, fortunately, we are a farming community. Look, the value chain is a problem; we are harvesting currently….I am a farmer. I just finished harvesting my maize. Now, when the maize is harvested, we bring it straight to Accra raw. You know our tax regime; location is also influences your tax percentage, so when there is an incentive for somebody to process maize into something and they set it up in my constituency, I have a lot of graduate unemployed people who will take advantage of it,” Attah Issah noted.



Adding weight to the policy, he explained that his constituency is “just like an outlier” stressing that “we stand to benefit immensely from” the policy under the next John Dramani Mahama government.