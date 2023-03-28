Mahama tours Central Region starting today, March 28

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), John Mahama will today Tuesday, March 28, 2023, begin a three-day tour in the Central Region.

The ex-President is expected to meet all delegates who are branch, Constituency, and Regional Executives to convince them to vote for him in the party’s Flagbearer election slated for May 13, 2024.



The tour will start in the Awutu Senya East Constituency and then to the Gomoa East, Gomoa Central, Agona East, Agona West, and Effutu Constituencies.



On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, he will visit Asikuma Odoben Brakwa, Ajumako Enyan Essiam, Ekumfi, Gomoa West, Mfantseman, Abura Asebu Kwamankese, Cape Coast South and North, Twifu Hemang Lower Denkyira and Twifu Attimokwa Constituencies.



The third day will take him to Upper Denkyira West, Upper Denkyira East, Assin North, Assin Central and Assin South Constituencies.

The program will also afford the Party Executives and delegates an opportunity to share the challenges the party is encountering.



Meanwhile, four persons including ex-President John Dramani Mahama, Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, Former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu and Businessman, Ernest Kobea have filed their Presidential nomination forms to contest the flagbearer position of the party for the 2024 general elections.



Already, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has toured some Constituencies in the Greater Accra Region and he is expecting to go to the other regions in the upcoming days.



The other aspirants are also expected to intensify their campaign as the election date draws near.