Maiden edition of Healthy Workplace Walk held in Konongo

The walk was themed A Letter to the Youth

Source: GNA

The maiden edition of the Health Workplace Walk was successfully held last Saturday in Asante Akyem, Konongo.

The walk, themed "A Letter to the Youth," saw some youth of Asante Akyem engage in some fitness and invigorating activity.



The one-hour, three-kilometre walk was organised by Radio Personality Ruthy Arhin with the help of Konongo chief Nana Awuah Abedimisa



and Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem, the Honourable Andy Kwame Appiah Kubi.



Some of the youth went through an energising aerobics session amidst the cheerful brass band music that lightened up the walk.



After the walk, they also engaged in weeding some bushy areas within the community as well as cleaning up the choked gutters.





In an interview, Madam Ruthy Arhin expressed satisfaction with the youth that turned up for the event and stressed the importance of keeping fit.



She emphasised that she wanted to engage the youth in nation-building and stressed the role they had to play in the development of Ghana.



Madam Arhin was hopeful about a massive turnout for the next edition of the walk later in the year.



