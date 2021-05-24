Major Mahama trial: Court warns lawyer over absence in court

Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was part of an anti-galamsey task force when he was lynched

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court has cautioned Theophilus Donkor, a Defence Counsel for the 3rd and the 14th accused persons in the trial of the late Major Maxwell Mahama.

When the matter was called on Monday, May 24, for the continuation of the mini-trial, which has been occasioned due to series of objections from defence lawyers in the tendering of the Investigations caution statements obtained from the accused persons, the lawyer was absent.



Counsel was expected to be in court today to cross-examine independent Witnesses who were present when the statements of the accused persons were taken.



The Court presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu, Justice of the Supreme Court was unhappy at the absence of the lawyer and warned that she will not entertain any such absence in her court.



The case has been adjourned to May 31, 2021.

William Baah, an assemblyman and 13 others are currently standing trial for the murder of the late Major Maxwell Mahama, a military officer murdered at Denkyira Obuasi.



So far, the state has called 14 witnesses including Chief Inspector Samuel Agyakwah, the Investigator who is in the docket giving evidence.



But, the series of objections from defence lawyers on the tendering of Investigation caution statements of the accused persons have resulted in a mini-trial to deal with the documents before the substantive trial resumes.