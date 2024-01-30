Majority Leader congratulates winners in NPP Parliamentary Primaries

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Leader

Source: GNA

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, has congratulated all elected parliamentary candidates in the Saturday, January 27, parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a statement, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the elections had produced a mixed grill of “still maintain” and new faces.



“To all who participated in the contest, my sincere appreciation. Congratulations to the winners. To the non-winners, cheer up for a better tomorrow,” he said.



“It was a family contest. However, as the case is in any such contest, some unsavoury statements might have been made. Let the contestants, especially, the winners, stretch out their hands and reach out to each other as soon as practicable to reach out to heal wounds and bruises.”

He reiterated that collectively they had a charge to keep, to “break the 8”.



He noted that no party person must be left behind in confronting their principal opponent in the December 2024 Presidential and General elections; saying “with God on our side we shall overcome.”