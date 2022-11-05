Majority Leader is right, we've all agreed to remove Ken Ofori-Atta - NPP MP confirms

Afigya Kwabre North NPP Member of Parliament (MP), Collins Adomako-Mensah, has corroborated Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's claim that the entire Majority Caucus is now in support of the calls for the dismissal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The call started with 80 NPP MPs threatening to boycott government business if he is not sacked and the Minority in Parliament subsequently backed them and filed a vote of censure against Mr. Ofori-Atta.



While the vote of censure is in progress, Hon. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, at a news conference on Thursday, November 3, 2022, revealed the NPP caucus has unanimously decided that the President’s cousin must be removed from office.



“Even though the issue started with the group of 80 plus, the caucus meeting aligned with the position of that group, so it is no longer the cause of the 80 plus MPs. It is the agenda for the entire caucus and we are having some discussions on that,” he said.



Tackling this claim during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Hon. Collins Adomako-Boamah stated that what the Majority Leader is saying is true and disclosed that the entire caucus have all agreed and made it clear to the President that they don't want Mr. Ofori-Atta any longer.

He stated emphatically that the caucus is firm on their decision and aren't prepared to backtrack.



"He's right that now it's a majority decision. We are all aligned to the earlier concern that eighty (80) of the Members of Parliament raised . . . The obvious thing is that we had a meeting as a Caucus and the Caucus decided this is our position," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.



The MP asserted that the Majority Caucus share a strong belief that "a new person at the Finance Ministry will bring some new breath, new ideas".



