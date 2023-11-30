Man arrested for butchering his friend to death

File photo

A 40-year-old Kofi Richard has been arrested by the police for butchering his friend to death at Millennium City in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Popularly known as “Ofon Nye Owuo” in the community, he is reported to have chopped off the hand of his friend to death.



According to an eyewitness report, nobody knows what transpired between the two friends that led to Kofi Richard taking the life of his friend.

Ohenaba Adamah reported to Rainbow Radio Accra that the suspect is currently in police custody as the law enforcers prepare him for his court hearing.



He added that he has yet to get an official response from the police but will update Ghanaians as and when new information comes.