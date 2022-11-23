Man drinks weedicide in suicide attempt after beating wife to death

The couple have two children

A man believed to be in his thirties has attempted to commit suicide at Apente, a farming community in the Western North Region.

The man, identified as Kwabena Ahi, is said to have attempted taking his life after he allegedly beat his wedded wife to death following a misunderstanding which led to a fight.



According to a report by Onuaonline.com, Ahi reportedly proceeded to drink a poisonous substance suspected to be weedicide to kill himself but was found by some residents in a bush.



He was rushed to the Juaboso Government Hospital for treatment.



Meanwhile, a police team from the Sewhi Bodi Command has since conveyed the body of the deceased to the Juaboso Government Hospital for further investigation.

The couple are said to have two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl.



The traditional leadership of Apente have since visited the scene of the incident to perform some traditional rites.



GA/DA