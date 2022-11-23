0
Menu
News

Man drinks weedicide in suicide attempt after beating wife to death

POISON The couple have two children

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A man believed to be in his thirties has attempted to commit suicide at Apente, a farming community in the Western North Region.

The man, identified as Kwabena Ahi, is said to have attempted taking his life after he allegedly beat his wedded wife to death following a misunderstanding which led to a fight.

According to a report by Onuaonline.com, Ahi reportedly proceeded to drink a poisonous substance suspected to be weedicide to kill himself but was found by some residents in a bush.

He was rushed to the Juaboso Government Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a police team from the Sewhi Bodi Command has since conveyed the body of the deceased to the Juaboso Government Hospital for further investigation.

The couple are said to have two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl.

The traditional leadership of Apente have since visited the scene of the incident to perform some traditional rites.

GA/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: