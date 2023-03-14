Man of God hires ‘macho men’ to assault a traditional priest for sleeping with his wife

The incident reportedly occurred at Nkawie Wioso in the Atwima Nwabiagye South Municipality

A man of God has reportedly hired ‘macho men’ to beat a traditional priest after he discovered the latter was having a sexual affair with his wife.

The incident reportedly occurred at Nkawie Wioso in the Atwima Nwabiagye South Municipality.



Rainbowradioonline.com gathered that the man of God, Rev. Dr. Robbin Boamah, suspected the wife was having an affair with the priest, who is known as ‘Great Nana Kumsaba’.



However, the wife denied it and swore she was not cheating on the husband.



The husband then investigated and found that the wife had exchanged love messages to the point that the traditional priest told the wife of the reverend minister that she was extremely good in bed.

The traditional priest was allegedly beaten by ‘macho men’ hired by the man of God who was enraged by the messages and the affair.



The reverend minister went on to complain that her wife was taking money from him and giving it to the rival.



Meanwhile, the traditional priest has threatened to sue God’s man for assault.