Man who allegedly killed businessman at Kasoa Opeikuma arrested

Suspect Eric Asare was arrested on Monday, April 19, 2021

Police in the Central Region have arrested a man believed to be the suspect who shot a businessman at Kasoa Opeikuma Junction some weeks ago.

According to the PRO of the Central Regional Police Command, DSP Irene Oppong, suspect Eric Asare was on Monday, April 19, 2021, arrested by the Kasoa Divisional Police Command upon intelligence.



He’s yet to be put before a court.



Barely three weeks ago, 40-year-old Stephen Entsi was shot and killed by gunmen who robbed him of his money.

According to sources close to the scene of the incident, the businessman after going to the bank to withdraw some money was waiting to board a vehicle to his destination when the gunmen on motorbikes approached him.



The armed robbers after exchanging some words with the businessman shot him and bolted with the unspecified amount of money which was in an envelope.