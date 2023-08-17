Man who went missing found dead in the Densu river, eyes and manhood missing

File photo

After going missing for three days, a man identified as Kwame Asante was discovered dead in Densu.

According to Rainbowradioonline.com, the man was last seen on Sunday, August 13, 2023.



He is affectionately nicknamed ‘Deadball’ by his friends and neighbours.



Asante’s lifeless body was discovered with his eyes and genitalia removed.

According to the information available, his body is the sixth recovered from the river’s Choice Kwesi Barber section.



Residents begged the government to help dredge the Kwesi Barber side of the river to allow free flow of the river into the sea in an interview with Rainbow Radio Reporter Oheneba Ademah.



The Police have launched an investigation into the matter.