Mayor of Accra honoured at Ghana Arts and Culture Awards 2020

Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Mayor of Accra

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah has been honoured at the 2020 edition of the Ghana Arts and Culture Awards (GACA for his contributions towards the development of arts and culture in the country.

The citation presented to the Mayor of Accra on Saturday captured how he had demonstrated empathic leadership in making arts thrive through the Accra for Arts Project which had provided many arts with a platform within the City's space to exhibit their talents.



"Art is life and it has come alive. Through the Accra Painting Project, many artists have a voice. We want to appreciate you today for all your effort, for all your support in making the arts thrive, right here and now. We honour you today, Ayekoo," the citation read.



Others were Cultural Television Programme of the year, cultural Radio Program of the year, Ghanaian Visual Artist of the year, Ghanaian Artiste of the year, Ghanaian Movie of the year, Ghanaian Fashion Designer of the year and Spoken Word Artist of the year.



The rest were Art Festival Event of the year, Indigenous Caterer of the year, Outstanding Cultural Theatre Performance of the year, Discovery of the year, Arts and Culture Media of the year.



Ghana Arts and Culture Awards which was launched in September 2019 seeks to honour individuals and brands who have made significant contributions to the Arts and Culture Industry in Ghana.



Below is the full list of winners:



Lifetime Achievement Award



• Dr. Daniel Amponsah (Agya Koo Nimo)



Honorary Award



• Ama Ata Aidoo



Honorary Award



• Akosua Adjepong

Special Award



• Ali Ajami (Marketing Manager Twellium Industrial Company)



• Mercy Asiedu Agyemang Duah



• Mohammed Adjei Sowah (Mayor of Accra)



Outstanding Cultural Personality of the year



• Nana Krobea Asante Kwahu Mpraeso Adontenhene



Cultural Heritage Entrepreneur of the year



• Afua Krobea Asante (Azmera)



Corporate Support for Arts and Culture



• Twellium Industrial Company



Traditional Music Group of the year



• African Music and Dance Foundation

Traditional Dance Group of the year



• Akuma Dance Ensemble



Cultural Television Programme of the year



• Amammere – Royal TV



Cultural Radio Programme of the year



• Eleafe Le Gbe (Volta Star Radio)



Ghanaian Visual Artist of the year



• Mohammed Awudu



Ghanaian movie of the year



• Love and Tradition



Ghanaian Fashion Designer of the year



• Chapters Couture

Ghanaian Artiste of the year



• Ssue



Spoken Word Artist of the year



• Torgbui Olokodzoko



Art Festival Event of the year



• Wormane Festival



Indigenous Caterer of the year



• Dima3nsa Restaurant



Discovery of the year



• Nathaniel Amewugah



Arts and Culture Media of the year Television



• TV Africa

Arts and Culture Media of the year Photography



• Clickseezy Photography



Arts and Culture Media of the year Blog



• Si Hene



Arts and Culture Media of the year Radio



• Adom FM



Outstanding Theatre Performance of the year



• Accra We Dey

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly