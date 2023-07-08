Meet the beautiful wife of Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

During the recent Speech and Prize-Giving and Graduation Day 2023 of North Hill International School, all eyes were captivated by the presence of Linda Bagbin, the elegant wife of Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

A video shared on Instagram by the renowned blogger Nkonkonsa unveiled the special role Linda Bagbin played during the event.



Though it remained undisclosed whether she had a child attending the school, Linda was seated among the parents, emanating an aura of grace and sophistication.



Linda's impeccable fashion sense and timeless style were truly remarkable.



She donned a coffee-brown jumpsuit that exuded class and fashion-forwardness, perfectly accentuating her curvaceous figure.



Her ensemble not only showcased her undeniable elegance but also highlighted her refined taste.

To complete her stunning look, Linda effortlessly paired her outfit with stylish sunglasses and heels, adding a touch of glamour that elevated her overall appearance.



ADA/OGB



