Meet the first female Ghanaian pilot

Melody Millicent Danquah is the 1st Female Pilot in Ghana

Melody Millicent Danquah, she was Ghana’s 1st Female Pilot and Squadron Leader. She was the first to fly solo, and first to finish in her class in 1964. She received her Wings qualifying her as a pilot in 1965.

Melody Millicent Danquah was born in Larteh Akuapem, on 6 January 1937 to Ibinijah Rexford Addo-Danquah, who was the illustrious Court Registrar and Arbitrator of Larteh. Her mother was Selina Gyamfi, Melody was the sixth of 10 siblings. She died on 18th March 2016.



Danquah was educated at the Methodist Primary and Middle schools in Larteh and Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast. She was also a product of the Government Secretarial School.



Melody Millicent Danquah was chosen among the first three women towards the end of 1963 to be trained into the Ghana Air Force as pilots. She successfully made the grade and the subsequent basic military training at the Ghana Military Academy.

On 22 June 1964, Flt. Cadet Danquah flew solo for the first time in a de Havilland Canada DHC-1 Chipmunk aircraft, becoming the first Ghanaian to fly an aeroplane solo. She received her Wings qualifying her as a pilot from Kofi Baako who was the Minister of Defence on the 15th of April,1965.



She ended her flying career in June 1968 and began to do administrative work in the Force. In 1984, she was discharged due to the state of her health. She received a Long Service award and The Efficiency Medal.



Melody Millicent Danquah was mentioned by Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the first lady of Ghana during the 2017 International Women’s Day celebrations for being and inspiration to women. She was honoured with The Companion of the Order of the Volta in 2006, by President John Kufuor for being a courageous pacesetter.