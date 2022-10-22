Meet the two Ghanaian prophets who prophesied the resignation of UK Prime Minister

Prophets Badu Kobi and Amoako Attah

On Wednesday, October 20, 2022, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss announced her resignation from the role.

Liz Truss stepped down as Prime Minister of the UK after just 45 days, setting a record as the shortest-lived PM of the UK.



Her resignation came on the back of a series of U-turns on her economic plan which led to the axing of the Chancellor of Finance, Kwasi Kwarteng.



It does however appear that there were some spiritual anglings to her short reign as the PM of the UK which is currently experiencing an economic meltdown.



Two Ghanaian prophets, Badu Kobi of the Glorious Wave Chapel International and Prophet Amoako Attah of the Parliament Chapel International prophesied the resignation of Liz Truss four days before she made it public that she was stepping down.



In separate videos published on their social media handles, the two prophets disclosed that Liz Truss had days in the spiritual realm and was not going to last long in office.

Amoako Attah said “this woman will not spend a year in office. She has days, weeks and months but not a year. Other people will prefer the return of Boris Johnson.



Prophet Badu Kobi said, “Liz Truss will be the shortest serving Prime Minister. He cannot be in the shadows of a failure. Liz Truss will be the shortest in the history of Great Britain”.



Speaking at a press conference at No 10 Downing Street on Thursday afternoon, Truss said she came into office at a time of “great economic and international instability”.



“I recognize…given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” she noted.



