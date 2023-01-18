Men with candidiasis contract it from a woman carrier – Akua Oduraa Nuamah

Public Health Nurse, Akua Oduraa Nuamah

Candidiasis has over the years been termed “white,” and it is mostly known to be an infection only in women. The tide has shifted as more people become aware of the possibility of men contracting this infection.

Candidiasis is an abnormal discharge from the vagina that usually comes with an offensive smell, and itching is a result of an overgrowth of yeast around the vulva.



Nonetheless, a medical test is required to confirm it because other infections of this type can appear.



According to a public health nurse/midwife, Akua Oduraa Nuamah, men can also be carriers when they contract the infection from a female.

She said men can contract the infection through unprotected sex with a woman with candidiasis. She urged men to seek medical help when they notice a change in colour (reddish) on the head of the penis (glans) and it’s itchy.



“During this time, it is advisable to stay away from sexual activities until fully treated,” she advised.



When asked if she would encourage oral sex, she said, “You have to be treated. once the person is treated and free, they are cool to do what is ok for them.”