Mentally ill person inflicts wounds on 3 at Agona Namawura

The victims were attacked in their homes by the 20-year-old suspect

A 20-year-old mentally challenged person has inflicted cutlass wounds on three people at Agona Namawura in the Central Region leaving residents in a state of fear and panic.

The victims were in their house early Monday January 29, 2024 when the suspect stormed their house with a sharpened cutlass and started hacking them.



The victims have been sent to Agona Swedru municipal Hospital for treatment whilst a manhunt is on to get him arrested.



The residents have vowed to lynch him if he’s arrested for the harm caused his victims.



Out of anger, some youth in the area are said to have attacked the mother of the suspect at their family house as well as pulling down their three bedroom house.

Residents who are mostly farmers say they fear to go to their farms alone for fear of being attacked by the suspect who may be lurking the bush.



Reports say this is the second time this mentally ill person has inflicted wounds on people in the area.



They have called on the authorities, Ghana Police service to intervene and take off all the mentally ill persons from the community.