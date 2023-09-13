Michael Ampadu wins Student Diaspora of the Year Award at Ghana Education Awards

Michael Ampadu

Source: NUGS Secretariat

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), on 9th September 2023 awarded Michael Ampadu with the prestigious Diaspora Student of the Year Award at the Ghana Education Awards which took place at the GNAT HALL Accra Ghana.

The Ghana Education Awards is an industrial award for students and stakeholders in Ghana’s Education Sector. It is a night set to honor men and women doing outstanding work to support education in Ghana and other parts of the world.



The award to Mr. Michael Ampadu is dedicated to students of Ghanaian origin studying in various parts of the world and contributing meaningfully to Ghanaian and global education.



Mr. Michael Ampadu is currently a Ph.D. student at the University of Bristol UK, where he leads not only academically but is involved in community service and engagements.

Speaking to the media, the outgoing President of NUGS who led the team to put together the show, Mr. Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo indicated the need to ensure an all-rounded education for young people, citing the importance of community engagement and exposure.



The highly-anticipated ceremony served as a distinguished platform for the recognition of exceptional achievements by industry players and students. It celebrated those who, through unwavering diligence, unwavering commitment, and wholehearted dedication, have not only excelled in their respective fields but have also demonstrated exemplary leadership qualities that have left a profound impact on both local and international students.



The Guest of Honour for the program was the Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum (MP), Member of Parliament for the good people of Bosomtwe Constituency. Other notable dignitaries present were the Executive Director of the Ghana National Service Scheme (NSS) Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi, The Administrator of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) Dr. Richard Ampofo Boadu, Board Member for Kwamanman Rural Bank and a Research Scientist at the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission(GAEC) Dr. Stella Agyemang Duah and among others.