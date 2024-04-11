Mike Oquaye Jnr. lauds Muslims in Dome-Kwabenya for their unwavering devotion throughout Ramadan

Dr. Mike Oquaye Jnr. visited the Kwabenya Central Mosque

Source: Francis Kyei, Contributor

Dr. Mike Oquaye Jnr., the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Dome-Kwabenya has joined Muslim communities in his constituency to mark the end of the blessed month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is a period for individuals who practice Islam fast from dawn to sunset for 30 days, and after the moon is sighted, Eid festivities begin thereafter.



It also serves as a period of introspection, communal prayer in the mosque and reading of the Quran.



In a post shared via Facebook, Dr. Mike Oquaye Jnr. commended all Muslims in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency for their unwavering devotion throughout the fasting period.



Accompanied by Dome-Kwabenya NPP Chairman, Robert Osei Bonsu, the constituency Organizer, Nasara Coordinator and campaign supporters, Dr. Oquaye Jnr. on April 10, 2024 presented donations to the Kwabenya Central Mosque towards the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.



The items include bags of rice, oil and financial contributions.



The NPP parliamentary candidate for Dome-Kwabenya also extended the same gesture and spent time with the Muslim community at the Dome park on April 11, 2024.

He expressed gratitude to the Imams of the constituency and urged all Muslims to continue to build a united and inclusive community for all.



“May Allah, in His boundless mercy, shower us all with peace and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!,” Oquaye Jnr. wrote.











