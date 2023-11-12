Minerals Commission rejects application by company to mine in Kakum National Park

Martin Ayisi, CEO of Minerals Commission

The Minerals Commission has disclosed that it rejected an application for mining in the Kakum National Park by a company named High Street Ghana Limited.

The Kakum National Park in the Central Region has been in the news recently after it came to light that High Street Ghana Limited had submitted an application to the Mineral Commission to grant them a license to mine in the forest.



The issue which was made public by some Civil Society Organisations in the country triggered a myriad of reactions from a section of the Ghanaian public.



However, in a press release issued on Sunday, November 12, 2023, the Minerals Commission clarified that it turned down the application by the company.



The commission stated that it is aware of the importance of the festival and will therefore not sanction any mining activity in the forest.



The Minerals Commission disclosed in the report that it has deleted the application of the company from its online mining cadastre.



Read the full statement below

The attention of the Minerals Commission has been drawn to publications on social media that some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the country have vehemently kicked against the attempt by a mining firm to mine in the Kakum National Park in the Central Region.



According to the CSOs, the move follows an application by the High Street Ghana Limited to the Minerals Commission for a license to mine in the Kakum National Park.



The Commission wishes to inform the CSOs and the public that the application by Hight Street Mining Company Limited was rejected and therefore cannot be processed or considered whatsoever.



Consequently, the Commission has deleted the application From the online mining cadastre.



The Commission wishes to assure the public that no mineral right whether for prospecting or mining shall be considered or granted in the Kakum National Park.



