Health News

Ministry of Health receives 300 facemasks for frontliners

Medaase Masks has donated 300 FDA approved heritage masks to the Ministry of Health for onward distribution to frontliners and the underprivileged across the country.

This comes a few weeks after Medaase masks donated the first batch of 250 FDA approved heritage masks to the Ministry to help curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus.



Presenting the second set of masks to the Ministry of Health, the benefactor, Rudra Raj Singh a 15-year-Old student of Lincoln Community School, emphasized the need for individuals and institutions to support the fight against the novel Coronavirus.



“This is our second donation to the Ministry. And this is the donation I am most proud of because it is also my gift to the people of Ghana as I celebrate my birthday in a few days’ time. Also, because of the demand for face masks and the need to follow the safety protocols in preventing the spread of the virus.By this I will like to encourage corporate institutions, private individuals and the general public to help in the fight as no donation is too small,” he said.



In accepting the masks, Deputy Health Minister, Dr Okoe Boye was grateful for the gesture.



“Thank you for sustaining what you started. The first donation was just a few weeks ago. This is more or less a partnership between ‘Medaase’ and the Ministry of Health. We also have a partnership with Fabrimetal when it comes to the supply of oxygen. And I am happy that we are benefiting more than one partnership from a single source. It is important that we have more than one partnership because it will help us to win the war against COVID-19 quickly.

For the Ministry, we are so grateful for the simple fact that it has been established through science that wearing masks saves lives and reduces the rate at which the virus spreads. So, anyone who donates a mask has actually brought you life,”.







Therefore it is safe to say that Medaase masks has saved more than 500 lives through their donation and we are grateful for the kind gesture," he said.



“We assure that these masks will be given to those in the hospitals, the frontliners and those who are vulnerable and cannot afford them,” he added.



Rudra Raj hopes to scale up production and donate to other hospitals and communities in the country.

Source: David Mawunya, Contributor

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.