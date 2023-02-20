Minority leadership have no thinking caps, respect for the constitution - Afenyo-Markin

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The Deputy Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has described the NDC’s call for the minority in parliament to decline the approval of new ministers and deputies as disrespectful.

According to him, the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, cannot sit in his party office and issue a press statement and direct MPs to reject the nominees of the president.



He added that for the minority to take directive directly from the party’s leadership meant they have no thinking cap and respect for the constitution.



Speaking in an interview in response to the NDC’s directive, he said;



“…one would have thought that the NDC minority will give respect to the orders of the Speaker which is part of the constitutional imperative that when nominees are announced the appointment committee will vet them in accordance with the constitution. Let me state that the rejection or otherwise of a nominee is constitutional.



“The General Secretary cannot sit in his party office and issue a press statement and direct MPs to reject the nominees of the president. It is a sign of disrespect to parliament, the Speaker. And clearly what the NDC is telling Ghanaians is that they don’t respect the constitution and that the new leadership they just announced is not the type of leadership with ability to respect the constitution and that they have thinking caps.

They themselves will be acting on the dictates of the party Headquarters. History is observing what they are doing. Prosperity will make reference to their conduct and we think they want to abstract government,” he added.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed the minority caucus in parliament not to approve any of the new ministerial nominees appointed by the president.



According to party, the caucus should rather push for a reduction in the size of government with a view to reduce the needless drain on scarce public resources.



In line with this directive, the minority held a press conference for the immediate reduction in the number of Ministers from 86 to 65 rather than making new appointments.



According to Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, some ministries should be merged rather than creating a position for it.

He added that it’s member will not subscribe to the consensus vote at the level of the Appointments Committee.



Dr Cassiel Ato Forsont further added that this will ensure that the matter is brought before the full House for a vote to be taken in secret.



