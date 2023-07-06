Minority to probe Buffer Stock over unpaid arrears to suppliers

Logo of the National Buffer Stock Company

The Minority in Parliament has said that the National Buffer Stock Company will be investigated to ascertain why the National Food Suppliers Association have not been paid their arrears.

According to the Minority, the National Buffer Stock Company will have to explain to Ghanaians why monies meant for specific payments may have been diverted.



The National Food Suppliers Association is on day two of picketing at the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company that started on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.



Speaking to Starr News the spokesperson for the Association, Kweku Amedume stated that their action is to drum home the demand for their money since the government has failed to settle the over 2 year’s arrears owed its members.



An initial 14-day ultimatum was issued by the association to the buffer stock company demanding full payments of the outstanding arrears or risk a series of picketing.

Commenting on the development on Morning Starr with Francis Abban Wednesday, July 5, 2023, the ranking member for the Education Committee in Parliament, Peter Nortsu Kotoe stated that Buffer Stock Company will be called to answer questions on the huge debts owed the Food Suppliers.



“It is a misapplication of funds because if money is meant for a purpose. You have been given the money then all of a sudden you divert that money into paying your own debt which is related to school feeding or whatever for the Senior High School then it is misapplication. So we need to investigate that matter and get the truth.



“So I will set some machinery in place to find out the truth. And if it is true I think we will need to bring the management of Buffer Stock to book and to explain and account for the reasons they have diverted the money meant for the food suppliers,” Mr. Nortsu Kotoe stated.