Mobile money operator allegedly bolts with employer’s GH¢20,600

File photo

A mobile money worker named Collins Mensah is currently on the run after absconding with the business capital of her employer, identified only as Ms. Rosina.

According to the complaint filed with the police by Ms. Nancy, as reported by Rainbow Radio Accra, the suspect absconded with her business capital to the tune of Gh¢20,600.



According to Ms. Rosina, who is a mobile money operator, she employed Collins Mensah, aka Pharmacy, to help her expand her business, but the young man decided to steal from her less than a month after he was employed.

“I saw that he could do that work, so I employed her, but he said he wouldn’t be able to survive if he had to wait till the end of the month to receive her salary, so I decided to give her 20 cedis monthly and was taking care of his health bills too.”



“So, I was not well on the 29th, so I didn’t go to work, and my mother came to tell me that he was passing by and Collins had locked the shop, so I decided to call him, but he didn’t answer after 16 attempts. I didn’t know he could do that to me. When I went there, he had taken Gh¢20,600 and had left the remaining in the shop,” Ms. Nancy said on Rainbow Radio Accra.