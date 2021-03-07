Money can never influence some of us but we were helpless - John Jinapor

Member of Parliament for Yapei- Kusawgu, John Abdulai Jinapor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yapei- Kusawgu constituency of the Savannah Region Hon John Abdulai Jinapor has said that money cannot influence some of them but they were helpless because there is too much-vested interest within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in parliament.

John Jinapor who was a Deputy Minister of Energy under former President John Dramani Mahama’s government made these comments after an unending confusion in the NDC over the approval of Ministers-designate who the party leadership felt did not merit to be approved after their vetting.



Many members of the NDC are not happy and have publicly lambasted their MP’s and as well accused them of taking bribes before approving the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ministers.



The issue became more serious after the Communications Director for the NDC Sammy Gyamfi in a viral post on Facebook blamed the Speaker Alban Sumana Bagbin, Mohammed Muntaka and Haruna Iddrisu indicating that they superintended the approval for their parochial interest.



But Hon John Abdulai Jinapor came out with his version of what transpired and wrote; “Money can never influence some us but we were helpless. Every nominee you suggested for target, someone from within us was ready to canvass why he or she should be passed”.

He further disclosed; “The problem is that there is too much vested interest in Parliament. Almost every NDC MP had a particular candidate who he/she thought should be shielded”.



He added; “Almost every nominee had a certain support base from within the NDC caucus; Tribal, friendship, business, regional, religious alliances etc”.



The Yapei- Kusswgu MP said; “At point, we were fighting amongst ourselves as to who should be included in the ‘rejection’ list”. The Minority leader then suggested we reject every nominee since we did not even recognise the legitimacy of Akufo-Addo but that was equally resisted”.