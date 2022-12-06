0
Menu
News

More than 50 percent of Ghana’s revenue used in paying wages – Fair Wages

Engineer Ben Arthur.png CEO of the Fair Wages Commission, Engineer Ben Arthur

Tue, 6 Dec 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the Fair Wages Commission, Engineer Ben Arthur, has stated that a little over fifty percent of Ghana’s tax revenue is used to pay the wages of public sector workers.

Following concerns and agitations raised by several stakeholders and organised labour with regard to the newly proposed basic wage, Eng. Arthur said Ghana has the highest threshold in West Africa in terms of percentage.

He spoke on the GTV Breakfast Show on December 5, 2022.

Mr. Arthur noted that although we are in trying times in terms of the economy, the government is still poised to see to the well-being of the Ghanaian worker and also provide adequate materials workers need to be productive.

According to him, the country is not generating enough to meet the expectations of organised labour and has pleaded with organised labour to be modest and realistic in their expectations and request for an increased percentage in their base pay.

He further added that, since the key mechanism for determining wages is negotiation, the government continues to engage key stakeholders in the employment field to yield a satisfactory result.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin