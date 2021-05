The incident happened on Monday

A fifty-year-old mother of six Yaa Adubia has been murdered by unknown assailants at Huntaado off the Mason road in the Asante Bekwai municipality of the Ashanti region.

The incident happened on Monday, May 17, 2021.



The lifeless body of the deceased was found in her garden. The body has been deposited at the Asante Bekwai Government hospital morgue for preservation.

The Police has commenced investigations into the murder.