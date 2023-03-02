2
Motor rider dies in accident at Juaboso Afere

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Yaw David, 30, died in an accident on the Juaboso Afere road.

Information indicates that David was riding his motorcycle from Juaboso to Afere with a friend.

According to reports, the rider attempted to overtake a car in front of them on a sharp curve and crashed into a Kia with the registration number GW 39 46 Z.

The deceased’s body has since been deposited at the Juaboso government mortuary.

The other person is being treated at Juaboso government hospital.

