My comment on Dumelo twisted – Ayokor Botchwey

MP for Anyaa Sowutuom, Shirley Ayokor Botchwey

Member of Parliament(MP) for Anyaa Sowutuom and Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayokor Botchwey has condemned attempts by some political opportunists for trying to take advantage of the comments she made at Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency recently.

Shirley Ayokor Botchwey while campaigning for her colleague Lydia Seyram Alhassan in the Ayawaso said “Parliament is for serious minded people and not people who have done some movies and think they are popular”.



She added further “It is a serious place, I will tell him, the laws of the country are enacted in parliament. If our President can continue his job very well, he needs Lydia Alhassan in Parliament to do the job so that all you need as a constituency will be easily given to you”.



Her comment has received a lot of attention with some players in the creative arts industry seeing its an insult to the industry.



But a statement from the Lawmaker and Minister said what she meant by her comment was that it does not take only popularity to win an election.

According to her, any attempt by political opportunists to take advantage of her comment should be treated with the contempt it deserves because she has over the years supported the Creative Arts Industry and is aware of some good lawmakers who the industry has produced.



She used the opportunity to reassure members of the industry of her respect and continued support for the industry.



