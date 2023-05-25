My decision to contest Mahama was not to win but to make NDC stronger -Kojo Bonsu

Former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu

One of the contestants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential election, Kojo Bonsu, has made the staggering revelation that his decision to contest former President John Dramani Mahama was to make the NDC stronger and to demonstrate that there is democracy within the NDC.

The former Kumasi Mayor openly confessed that he knew from the onset of the NDC's May 13 presidential primaries that he could not defeat the former President.



"To be honest, I didn't believe I could beat former President Mahama from the start, but I was hoping that maybe people would change their minds and vote for me," Bonsu made this revelation on an Accra-based Citi TV's current affairs show dubbed 'Face to Face'.



"If I hadn't challenged Mr. Mahama, how on earth would we have known that there are problems at the base because there are areas that he (Mahama) wouldn't have visited some constituencies? But because some of us joined the contest, he (former President Mahama) went everywhere. Normally, he only focuses on certain regions, but now he has been everywhere", he stated.



Speaking about former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and his contributions leading up to the primaries, as well as his eventual withdrawal from the race, Bonsu said, "he is my senior man, I respect him for what he has achieved in life, and I don't have any issues with him. He has his own way of doing things, and he is entitled to his actions."

He went further by saying, "I did agree with him on the photo album, but I didn't think he should have taken the matter to court. It was an internal issue that we could have resolved internally."



"It wasn't a serious problem; he could have gone to court earlier, but waiting until the last minute gives the impression that you have ulterior motives to disrupt many things".



John Mahama won the May 13 presidential primaries by 98.9% to become the NDC's flagbearer for the 2024 presidential elections.