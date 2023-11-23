My dream of giving you a president next year is unfolding - Stephen Ntim to NPP members

National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has expressed his contentment with the selection of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the party's flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

He made this known during a leg of Dr. Bawumia’s Thank You Tour in the Northern Region.



Addressing a gathering of party supporters at Nalerigu on Monday, Chairman Ntim shared his fulfilment, stating, "When I was campaigning to become National Chairman, I told the delegates and all of Ghana that give me a flagbearer, and I will give you a president. That dream has started unfolding. You have given me a flagbearer, and I am going to give you a president next year December."



Chairman Ntim emphasized the significance of Dr. Bawumia's candidacy, particularly as a northerner, stating that it has disproven the assertions of the NPP's rivals, especially the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



"The NDC and other detractors of the NPP kept saying that the NPP will never select a flagbearer or produce a president from the north. It is so heart-warming that today, I stand here, and we together are telling the NDC that their wish of us not selecting a northerner as flagbearer to become a president has been defeated and



cancelled out," he added.

The NPP Chairman further pledged to fulfil his promise of delivering a president from the NPP.



"Delegates that I came to when I was campaigning to become National Chairman, you have delivered your side of the equation. You have given me a flagbearer in the person of Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia. It is my turn as National Chairman to give you a president next year December, and I am counting on all of you," he said.



