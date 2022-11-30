2
Menu
News

My emotions took the better part of me – Ashanti Regional NSS boss begs

WhatsApp Image 2022 11 29 At 09.07.02.jpeg Alex Opoku Mensah

Wed, 30 Nov 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Ashanti Regional National Service Director, Alex Opoku-Mensah has issued an unqualified apology to nurses in Ghana over his utterances at the Manhyia District Hospital.

He acknowledges that he could have handled things better but made his emotions take over the issue.

Read His Statement Below

Background

Read His Statement Below

UNQUALIFIED APOLOGY

I understand the disappointment and appreciate the inconvenience my action has caused the general public as well as the Nursing FRATERNITY and Manhyia Hospital.

*This has never been my style* but for a genuine reason to mediate a persistent issue between my daughter(Doctor) and a colleague nurse who I as well consider my daughter.

I do apologize for any mishap and assure all, there shall not be a repetition of such.

I look forward to maintaining a cordial relationship with any affected person.

Best Regards

Opoku-Mensah Alex

NSS Director

Ashanti Region

Background

The Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Mr. Opoku Mensah is reported to have stormed Manhyia Hospital to insult a nurse on duty over her daughter being invited to complete a procedure she undertook as a House Officer.

It is unclear what provoked the insults but an audio recording available to MyNewsGh.com captures an enraged Regional Director running down the nurse while suggesting that she comes nowhere close to his daughter who is a House Officer

MyNewsGh.com gathers the daughter of the NSS Boss had earlier done a procedure on a patient but there were some complications and was invited over.

She in turn invited her father who took an offence and stormed the facility in anger.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hopeson Adorye absolves Kan-Dapaah over his dismissal
Some current ministers used to beg for GH¢100 – Former NPP MP
Ashanti Region NSS director captured on tape attacking nurse
Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea
Bawumia's previous commercial flight on Africa World Airlines
Hopeson Adorye speaks after losing job
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup