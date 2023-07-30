My late wife was a blessing from God - Former Majority Leader

Former Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Abraham Ossei Aidooh

Former Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Abraham Ossei Aidooh, has fondly remembered his late wife, Mrs. Juliana Ossei Aidooh, over whom he also thanked God.

On the sidelines of the commemoration of one year of his late wife’s passing, Ossei Aidooh said his wife was one of the most important treasures that God blessed his earthly days with.



“Juliana was my better half and soulmate; one of the most important blessings that the Almighty bestowed on me in my life here on earth,” Hon Ossei Aidooh, who is a member of the parliamentary service board and the Ghana National Gas board as well as a legal luminary, who takes delight in playing long tennis said.



The former Majority Leader, who was speaking after a church service for his late wife at the Emmanuel Presbyterian Church at Tema Community 11 therefore thanked God profusely, “for the wonderful gift of a lifetime shared with Juliana before praying for the repose of her beautiful soul until we meet again.”



The remembrance saw many movers and shakers in Ghana politics in attendance, including the clergy, Traditional rulers, captains of industry, political party executives, members of parliament, judges, businessmen, legal and medical practitioners.



Also in attendance were members of the Tema Premier Tennis Club, including Mr. Yaw Adu Baffoe, a respected businessman, Mr. Ebenezer Paa Kofi Grant, a retired educationist with high pedigree, Mr. Napoleon Wobil, a respected man of God with a track record of success in business, Miss. Afia Boadiwaa, a reputable businesswoman in the hospitality industry, Dr. John Manful, a management consultant, Mr. Martin Boakye, a businessman and Nana Kwabina Ntahianka II, a respected heavyweight in the maritime industry.



Mrs. Juliana Ossei Aidooh passed on to glory last year after a short illness. In her lifetime, she was a devout Christian, having among others, served as a Diocesan President of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

Her funeral service, which had taken place at the Tema Community 11 Presby Church, had been graced by many bigwigs within the political class in Ghana, including Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Chief of staff, Mrs. Akosua Frema, Ministers of state, members of parliament, justices of the superior courts, MMDCEs, the traditional rulers, the then general secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and the clergy.



The funeral had also provided the platform where her life of service and love for humanity had been praised.



“I have no doubt that Juliana is in the bosom of the Lord, smiling down as she listens to the testimony that the people her life blessed, give about her,” Lawyer Ossei-Aidooh said, reiterating that his late wife was one of the principal blessings of his life.



The former Minister for Parliamentary Affairs urged all unmarried persons to pray for soulmates like he got from God.



“There is a wife, and there is a soulmate. When you want someone to spend your earthly life with, it is wiser to pray to God for the soulmate instead,” Hon. Ossei Aidooh, who is respected nationwide, concluded.



Meanwhile, after the church service, the cortege trouped to the grave of late Mrs. Juliana Ossei-Aidooh to offer prayers.