Regional News

NCCE urge citizens to adhere to coronavirus safety protocols

The Sagnarigu Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged citizens in the municipality to adhere to all safety protocols against the spread of COVID-19.

The organization stressed on the need for the citizenry to comply with all safety protocols and government's directives against the virus, including the mandatory wearing of nose masks, and observing social distancing among others.



The Directorate made the statement as part of it's awareness creation campaign on COVID-19, it's prevention and stigmatization. The activity was collaboration between the NCCE, Government and the Ghana COVID-19 Trust Fund.



The Directorate carried out the campaign with series of activities targeting groups including artisans, transport operators, faith-based organizations, traditional authorities, women groups, youth groups among others.

Mr Abdulai Soale, the Sagnarigu Municipal Director for the NCCE, who led the one month long activity with his staff, adcocated the need for citizens to practise good hygiene as well as comply with all COVID-19 safety protocols.



He urged the citizenry to report to the hospital when they detect any symptoms of the virus as well as stop the stigmatization against people infected with the virus.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.