NDC Norway branch stands firm against corruption, calls for accountability

The NDC Norway leaders with Rashid Pelpuo

Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, Member of Parliament for the Wa constituency, and a key figure in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), engaged some members of the NDC Norway branch in Oslo to discuss critical national issues concerning Ghana’s economy and national politics.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the United Nations Conference on Parliamentarians, focused on pressing concerns facing the country, with a major emphasis on the perceived increase in corruption.



The branch called for a thorough investigation into numerous allegations reported in the media.



A significant issue discussed was the concern over remarks attributed to Bryan Acheampong regarding the transfer of power after losing the general elections.



The branch was not satisfied with the response of the party and outrightly condemned those alleged remarks.



They called for Acheampong’s resignation from his position as Minister, citing his ignorance of democratic principles.

The branch expressed support for Malik Basintale’s statement, which warned that Acheampong, who owns significant assets, might be the first to suffer in the event of any conflict aimed at preserving Ghana’s democracy.



The branch further reiterated its steadfast support for the NDC and its commitment to ensuring victory in the 2024 elections in a single round of voting.



They emphasized the importance of a peaceful and democratic transition of power for the continued progress and stability of Ghana.



NDC Norway was represented by Jacob Isaka



Chairman, Bridget Dery – Vice chair, Jemima Adoctaire – member, Sanuel Osae – senior member, and Yussifu Ahmed – member.