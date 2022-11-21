NDC Polls: Elvis Afriyie Ankrah tours Volta region, promises to rebrand NDC

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah is vying to become the NDC's General Secretary

Aspiring General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has toured the Volta region ahead of the national conference of the party.

NDC is to hold a national conference on Saturday, December 17 2022 to elect executives to man the affairs of the party at the national level, this follows the constituency and regional elections.



Elvis Afriyie who was director of elections for the NDC in the 2020 general elections is contesting the Secretaryship with former Member of Parliament, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, and Dr.Peter Otukunor, who is the incumbent deputy Secretary of the party.



Elvis met delegates in all three Tongu constituencies, North, Central, and South. He then moved to Anlo Constituency and also met with executives in Keta, Ketu South and North, Akatsi North and South including Ho Central and West, and others on Friday, 18 and Saturday 19, November 2022.



Addressing the media after meeting delegates in Ketu South, Elvis Afriye Ankrah said his paramount aim is to rebrand the NDC and put it "in the right position" in order to win the 2024 elections.

He said when given the nod as General Secretary, he'll ensure that the NDC becomes the "social democratic party" that it used to be and will also prioritize the empowerment of everyone in the party, adding that he'll construct party office in regions with no befitting office infrastructure.



The former Sports Minister added that he'll rekindle the principles of the founder of the party, the late, Jerry John Rawlings and as well as John Evans Atta Mills of blessed memory.



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah started his political career as a student at the University of Ghana, Legon as SRC President from 1994 to 1996, he has since risen through various political ranks, being Deputy Minister in charge of Local Government and Rural Development, Minister of Youth and Sports and Minister of State at the office of the President from 2014 to 2017.