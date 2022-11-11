NDC Polls: Ofosu Ampofo promises ‘one constituency one lawyer’ ahead of 2024 elections

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) chairmanship aspirant, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has promised the deployment of one lawyer for every constituency for the party across the country should he be retained as the party’s chairman.

Addressing journalists after filling his nomination at the party’s headquarters in Accra on November 09, 2022, Mr. Ampofo outlined a number of juicy promises ahead of the party’s National Delegates Congress.



“I pledge to review our party constitution to reflect the new reality of the role of our Council of Elders and our league of students. I pledge to review and synchronize the party’s vouchers to restore consistency and institutional efficiency at all levels.



“Again, through our initiatives, there has been a strong legal forum for the NDC lawyers’ association at the national level. Which has established regional committees who are taking responsibility of legal issues at the various regional and constituency levels,”



He continued: “I pledge to institute what I call assigning one lawyer to a constituency for the 2024 election. At the recent meeting of the NDC lawyers’ association, we counted over 230 lawyers who attended the conference. So, we believe that we have more than 275 lawyers who will be deployed one each to a constituency to work with them.”

The incumbent chairman said there will be training to develop their capacity in order to effectively collaborate with members and party agents during elections.



According to him, the lawyers will also have a broad management and operational policy framework to guide them in recurring challenges that often require resolution at the national and regional levels.



On the economy, Mr. Ampofo said “I pledge to establish a business and economic desk of the party at the party headquarters to oversee pragmatic economic programs to empower our party members. There is the need for us to put in systems that will empower our party members in order to enable them to be able to put body and soul together and be able to work for the party”.



He added that even though he is locking horns with the celebrated General Secretary of the party Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, he is unfazed by the challenge.