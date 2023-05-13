NDC Primaries: Incumbent MP retained for Cape Coast South Constituency

George Kweku Ricketts Hagan pulled 614 votes

Correspondence from Central Region

The Incumbent member of parliament for the Cape Coast South constituency, George Kweku Ricketts Hagan, has been retained as the parliamentary candidate for the constituency.



He pulled 614 as against his strong stronger who got 370 out of the 1,005 valid vote cast.



George Perry Mensah, popularly known as Okortor Perry, who was contesting for the first time got 22 votes.



John Dramani Mahama, in the presidential race, got 996 votes out of the 1,008 valid votes cast.



Kojo Bonsu also got 11 votes with zero rejected ballots.

Mr. Ricketts Hagan while expressing his happiness and gratitude in an interview with the media said the only remaining thing was for members of the NDC to ensure his victory in the 2024 general elections as well as the victory of John Dramani Mahama.



Meanwhile, his fellow aspirant who has contested and lost three times, Thomas Hughes Amissah, conceded before the election results were officially declared.



He was seen hugging the incumbent MP and the winner before leaving the election grounds.



George Perry Atta-Mensah also hugged the winner before leaving the election grounds.



George Kweku Ricketts Hagan has contested the parliamentary seat in the Cape Coast South constituency four times and won the seat.