NDC Women Organisers storm Awutu Senya East, promise Hawa Koomson a showdown in 2024

Women Organizers of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the weekend stormed Awutu Senya East Constituency in Central Region to register their readiness to wrestle the seat for their party.

The 291 branch Women Organizers, pledged to strategize, mobilize and organize the electorates in the Constituency to vote massively for the party in 2024.



The Women Organizers, led by the Constituency Women Organizer, Hamamat Dauda, assured the leadership of the party that they would work day and night, to ensure they wrestle the seat from the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mavis Hawa Koomson.



They promised Deputy National Women Organizer of the party, Abigail Elorm Mensah, that they have a showdown in 2024 with the current lawmaker of the constituency Mavis Hawa Koomson considering her abysmal performance in Parliament.



The Women Organizers made the pledge when they attended a symposium organized by leadership of the party to empower the Women ahead of the 2024 general elections.



The symposium was under the theme “Empowering Women, inspiring change, and uniting NDC ASEC for victory agenda 2024”



Addressing the women, the Deputy National Women’s Organizer, Abigail Elorm Mensah assured the hundreds of women organisers gathered that the party would recognize their role in government.

She hinted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC has already pledged to offer high numbers of women in the next government should the party win the 2024 presidential elections.



This, according to the party’s Deputy National Women’s Organizer, would bring motivation to women who under normal circumstances would be marginalized in government.



According to the National Democratic Congress, women participation in its campaign this time to secure victory in the 2024 elections, is something it does not underestimate, and would make sure they play crucial role as well in government once the party secures victory in 2024



The party, therefore, intends to delegate critical leadership roles in its campaign to women as the party trusts women to be more efficient in canvassing for votes ahead of the 2024 polls.



On the sidelines of the symposium organized by the party for the Awutu Senya East Constituency Women’s ’s wing of the party, the Deputy National Women Organizer Abigail Elorm Mensah, told journalists that women would constitute forty percent (40%) of the officials that would feature in a future government run by the NDC as appointees.



She says, the party has that track record of placing women in frontline roles and therefore, had already resolved not to depart from this practice.

The symposium saw the coming together of all the 291 branch women organizers of the National Democratic Congress in the Awutu Senya East Constituency. The exercise rejuvenated the party’s base for the electoral task ahead of 2024.



The Constituency Women’s Organizer, Hamamat Dauda expressed joy that the party would be led by a female candidate into the 2024 parliamentary elections in the constituency.



She said the NDC women’s caucus was ready to rally behind the candidate as her victory would be a major inspiration and serve as hope for them.



For his part, Constituency Chairman, Stephen Ofosu Agyare, decried the slow pace of development in Kasoa under the NPP and pledged massive improvement should the NDC take over power.



He told journalists that the party had solidified its grounds and satisfactorily united its rank and file as well as its support base to confront the 2024 elections.