NDC fears Alan more because Bawumia is no match for Mahama – Former DCE

Nana Asare Bediako, the former District Chief Executive (DCE) of Atwima Nwabiegya in the Ashanti Region has explained why Alan Kyerematen is a more potent challenger in an election against John Dramani Mahama than Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

He explained two grounds on which he made the claim in an Oyerepa TV interview (January 11). He stated principally that the outgoing Minister of Trade and Industry had similar support base as Mahama but also that he was not as politically tainted as the Vice President.



“I have fears over candidate Alan Kyerematen because the love the electorate have for him is similar to what Mahama enjoys.



“Two, Alan Cash is insulated, he did not leverage on lies and deceit to do his politics, he has far less baggage, I needed not mention that on this platform though… so Alan Cash is a different candidate,” he stressed.



"I am telling you in NDC, Ghana today; I say this to the glory of God, president John Dramani Mahama is a saviour of Ghanaians," he responded when asked about a possible Mahama candidature for the 2024 polls.



He identified that Bawumia was a good and bad factor for the NPP in the last two election cycles because it was his lies that caused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to massively lose the 2016 election in which Mahama was seeking re-election for a final term.

He explained further that in 2020, the NDC won the election because Bawumia’s lies became evident to the voters but that since the Supreme Court ruled that they lost it, the NDC will take it as such.



“I am telling you today that comparatively between Bawumia and Mahama, Bawumia cannot come anywhere near president John Dramani Mahama,” he stressed.



Both the NDC and NPP are expected to elect their flagbearers ahead of keenly-awaited 2024 elections. Mahama is seen as a frontrunner to lead the NDC for a third successive election.



