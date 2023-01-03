NDC has the strongest team ahead of 2024 elections – Dr. Omane Boamah

Dr. Omane Boamah

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dr. Omane Boamah is of the view that the party has a very solid team to capture power in the 2024 elections.

Even though the party has not elected a flagbearer for the 2024 elections, he places John Dramani Mahama as the party’s presumptive flagbearer who will be far ahead of any candidate the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) may present.



He says with John Dramani Mahama working with the current leadership of the political party, they will make exploits.



Dr. Omane Boamah who is a former Communications Minister made this known in a post he shared via his social media.



He said “John Dramani Mahama, the presumptive NDC Flagbearer for 2024. What a strong team the NDC has going into the next elections to win and rescue Ghana, including unborn generations”.

The National Democratic Congress on December 17 elected new National Executives who will steer the affairs of the political party in its bid to win power in 2024.



The new team is of the belief that the struggle for power in 2025 is compared to Ghana’s independence fight and therefore will need everyone on board to help save the country from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Meanwhile, the NPP on the other hand is optimistic about breaking the eight. The party believes that if they are able to fulfil their promises to the people of Ghana and also restore the dead economy, Ghanaians will have fate and renew their mandate.